Retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff arrested on various drug crimes

United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a federal grand jury in Huntington has charged retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff Larry McCallister, and his son Steven McCallister with various drug and gun crimes.

Steven McCallister was arrested on June 12, 2019, in Barboursville following the execution of a search warrant.

During the search, law enforcement seized 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine and over $8,000 in cash.

Larry McCallister was present during the search.

Steven McCallister is charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm.

Larry McCallister is charged in the superseding indictment with maintaining a drug-involved premises and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted on all charged, he faces 5-40 years in prison.

Both McCallisters were taken to the Western Regional Jail.