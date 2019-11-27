Retired Kanawha County Judge Paul Zakaib passes away

A former Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge has passed away.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Commission, former Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Paul Zakaib, Jr. passed away.

Zakaib, Jr. was appointed to the bench in 1986 and served as Circuit Court Judge until retiring in August 2014. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit took Zakaib's place.

The Kanawha County Commission has ordered all state flags to be lowered on county grounds.

Commission President Kent Carper said, "Judge Zakaib was a role model as a judge - both fair and decisive. I had the privilege of serving on his first election committee, appearing before him in court, and later working with him for a number of years in my role as a County Commissioner...Among his many, many accomplishments was a complete overhaul of the County's mental hygiene office. Judge Zakaib had a particular interest in a group of people who have few true advocates and are too often marginalized; his leadership improved the legal system for them."

"Before he was a Judge, I knew Paul Zakaib as a true and great friend...We send our thoughts and prayers to his family during this time of grieving," said Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

Judge Zakaib served four terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, as well as being a public servant, army veteran, lawyer, and jurist.