Reward offered in double homicide/arson investigation in Greenbrier County

Investigators need your help solving a double homicide and arson that happened last week in Greenbrier County.

Up to a $5,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It, along with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the incident that happened in the area of River Road and Fullen Cemetery Road. Investigators say it took place between 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

They say information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is encouraged, including vehicular or pedestrian traffic in that area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 800-233-3473 or the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634 or 304-647-7911.

