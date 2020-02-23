Reward rises for information in case involving horses shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of more than 20 horses shot and killed near a strip-mining site in Floyd County has increased.

According to sister station WYMT, $23,000 is now being offered to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

The horses were found back in December along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line. Donations were being pledged to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office to help find those involved.

The original reward was set at $500.

The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE agency as well as "concerned equine donors" stepped up to offer reward money as well, adding $5,000 to the reward.

Since the incident, three horses have been found and rescued from the herd by Dumas Rescue, and transported to KHS' Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for rehabilitation. One of the horses, Knox, was placed up for adoption by the Kentucky Humane Society on February 12.

