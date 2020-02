High School show choir season hits a high this weekend with Cabell Midland's Rhythm in Red hosting an invitational.

Natalie Eastone and Alex McGinnis in Studio 3.

Show Choirs from three different states will come in to compete against the area's best, including Hurricane's Red Hot.

Cabell Midland seniors, Natalie Eastone and Alex McGinnis, were in Studio 3 to talk about their big weekend.