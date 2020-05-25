Riders pack Hatfield-McCoy Trails in southern W.Va.

Riders have packed a vast network of ATV trails in southern West Virginia on the first weekend the system was allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight trail networks that make up the more than 700-mile Hatfield-McCoy system are open for Memorial Day weekend.

Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that all of the more than 60 lodging providers that serve the trails were booked for the weekend.

Gov. Jim Justice reopened the trails late last week as part of the most aggressive phase of his coronavirus reopening strategy.

