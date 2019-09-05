Riding out Hurricane Dorian

People from the Tri-State area are in Hurricane Dorian's path, working with the Red Cross and other organizations to provide emergency care. Others have made the trip to secure homes in popular locations such as Myrtle Beach.

"It was raining hard and overnight it rained really hard," Huntington native Jeff Betts said. "The winds have picked up throughout the course of the day, and on the ocean they are really strong."

Betts got the last flight that was allowed onto the island to secure his beachfront home in Myrtle Beach. The wind drove the rain fast enough that just standing outside felt like getting hit with a BB gun, Betts said.

"The most impressive thing is the wind and then the water on the ocean," Betts said. He has stayed through Hurricane Matthew and Florence in recent years. "I have found that the really damaging thing with all of these storms is always the water. That is always what ends up getting people the most, the water and the water-related damage."

Betts brought outside furniture into his garage, so it does not fly away in the high winds, and got supplies in case the power or water gets turned off.

Myrtle Beach is a ghost town, Betts said. All of his neighbors have left town with an ongoing evacuation order, and most businesses are closed due to the storm.