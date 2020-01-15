Right to Work Law debated in West Virginia Supreme Court

Members of the West Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments about the State's "Right to Work Law" on Wednesday.

The Right to Work Law went into effect in 2017, stating that workers can benefit from union protections without paying union dues. Many who oppose Right to Work questioned the legality of the law.

West Virginia AFL-CIO filed a suit challenging the law. Josh Sword, President of AFL-CIO, said, "This had nothing to do with economic opportunities. This was an attack on the labor movement because they know at the end of the day when they pass Right To Work laws, our wages go down, our benefits are taken away, and our workplaces become less safe. There's nothing economic about this. This is about hurting working people in West Virginia."

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said, "If you talk about the standard that has to be reviewed, the fact is that the legislature had a rational reason to move forward with this regime, and it's very consistent with what federal law has set forth for many many years, so I don't think it's unconstitutional. In fact, virtually every case out there on Right To Work has upheld that very position."

West Virginia is one of 28 Right to Work States.