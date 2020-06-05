Ripley 4th of July Celebration will not be cancelled

"America's Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration" will not be cancelled, according to Ripley officials.

On Thursday morning, it was announced the 4th of July Celebration Carnival would be cancelled.

The Celebration will now spawn over two days and will feature a parade, drive-in concerts, and fireworks.

The festivities begin with two drive-in concerts on Friday, July 3rd. The concerts will be held in the Plaza Parking Lot along Academy Drive. US Kids, a 70s rock band from Pittsburgh, will perform at 4:30 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., Jackson County fan favorites Rick K and the Allnighters will take the stage.

On July 4th, the Grand Parade will begin at noon. the parade route will begin at Ripley High School and follow its usual path, ending near Sheetz. The sidewalks will be marked with X's to promote social distancing. Parade walkers will be asked not to throw candy.

Three drive-in concerts will take place in the evening of July 4th, beginning at 4 p.m. with Rimshot, a classic rock band from the Parkersburg area. At 6 p.m., Ultrasound will perform, followed by Adam Tucker's "Vegas McGraw Tribute" show at 8:00 p.m.

The night will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.