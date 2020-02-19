Rivals take pre-debate shots as Bloomberg faces major test

The first major test of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is about to play out in Las Vegas.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during his campaign launch of "Mike for Black America," at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He’ll face questions and sharp elbows on a debate stage for the first time Wednesday night.

The rival campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden started early, taking pre-debate shots at the former New York mayor.

It all shows how seriously Democrats are taking Bloomberg, now that he’s rocketed to double-digit support in national polls and qualified for the next two debates.

He’s built that support with $400 million in self-funded TV ads.

Meanwhile, questions about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ health have lingered since he checked into a Las Vegas hospital with chest discomfort on Oct. 1 and had two stents inserted.

Sanders says he doesn’t plan to divulge additional information about his health, months after suffering a heart attack and subsequently pledging to release “comprehensive” medical records.

Now, as Sanders heads into the Nevada caucuses with momentum following strong performances in earlier contests, he’s facing additional pressure from his rivals to divulge more.

Some of his rivals say Sanders needs to provide more details.

But the Vermont senator says he’s “comfortable” with the three doctors’ letters he’s released.

