Staying safe when heading to the river

After 20 hours of searching through darkness, storms, muddy water and debris, the body of 16-year-old Nathan Skyles was recovered from the Guyandotte River outside of Barboursville Thursday afternoon.

"It’s not a matter of just being able to overpower it, it's a matter of knowing how to manage currents and things like that, and of course the more equipment you have on that makes it even more difficult,” Barboursville Fire Chief Chad Ward said.

Skyles and three others were on a sandbar Wednesday night when he disappeared, leading to an extensive search.

His body was found in an area that is 8 to 10 feet deep, something people need to be aware of as they enjoy the water as the weather gets warmer.

"In some of these deeper pools you can go from a foot or two of water to 6 or 8 feet in just a matter of a few yards,” Tony Cavalier, WSAZ Chief Meteorologist said.

Cavalier says with the Guyandotte River heading downstream and rushing into the Ohio River, there's also the potential for whirlpools that can be potentially fatal.

"But these swirls act like whirlpools and where those whirlpools are if you get caught around one, it may be very difficult to get out, especially for a youngster,” Cavalier said.

"So we just don’t know what happened, we don’t know what issues really caused him to not be able to swim,” Ward said.

Cavalier also says the amount of rain Thursday morning and afternoon most likely impacted the visibility for search crews in the river.

Search crews used boats, divers, a helicopter, drone and sonar unit to accomplish this recovery mission.