Road blocked, power outage due to fallen tree

A tree is blocking a busy road in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:10 a.m. Monday that a tree had fallen in Big Chimney on the 4800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. This is just south of the Dollar General Store.

There is a power outage in the area. According to the AEP outage page online, there are 2,318 customers without electricity.

Firefighters tell WSAZ that a person did drive into utility lines, but once the lines were lifted, was able to drive away.

Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down in the 4800 block, so you will have to find a way around it.

