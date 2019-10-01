Road closed after Nitro crash involving sheriff's deputy

A road is closed in Nitro following a crash involving a sheriff's deputy.

Metro 911 dispatchers say Center Street is shut down at 1st Avenue S.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the vehicles was a Kanawha County Sheriff's deputy's cruiser. Dispatchers say the deputy is not hurt.

Two other people in the crash have minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

