Road closed after crash into power pole

A road is closed in Pinch after a single-vehicle crash knocked over a power pole.

Dispatchers say South Pinch Road along Oakland Drive will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after a car hit a power pole.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.

There are some power outages in the area, but it is unclear if any of those outages are related to this incident.

