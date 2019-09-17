UPDATE | Road back open after two-vehicle accident in South Charleston

UPDATE 9/17/19 @ 5:50 p.m.

Montrose Drive is back open Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Kanawha Turnpike, Metro 911 says.

There was no word on possible injuries. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m.

Montrose Drive in South Charleston is currently closed after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Montrose Drive and Kanawha Turnpike.

Emergency crews are on scene, and there is no word on any injuries.

The roadway will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

