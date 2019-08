Police, firefighters, and paramedics are at the scene of a crash in Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers say two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Sissonville Drive.

The road is closed at School Drive.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

