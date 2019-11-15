Road in Kanawha County closed due to suspected gas leak

A road in Alum Creek is closed due to a suspected gas leak, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Childress Road is shut down between Saddlebred Lane and Childress Farm Road.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ crews are on scene right now where there is a strong smell of gas.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

School buses will have to find new routes to avoid the area, but as of now, there have been no bus cancellations.

Mountaineer Gas has been expedited and will arrive on the scene shortly.

