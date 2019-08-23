UPDATE | Road back open after fallen tree

UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 1:50 p.m.

East Dupont Avenue in Cedar Grove is back open after a tree fell in the road Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the tree fell in the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue.

Our photographer checked out the scene and said it is all clear now.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/23/19

East Dupont Avenue in Cedar Grove is shut down after a tree fell in the road Friday afternoon.

Mertro 911 dispatchers say the road is closed in both directions due to the fallen tree on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue.

There is no word on when the road will be reopened.

