A mudslide has caused a road closure in Clendenin Thursday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the mudslide happened on Route 4 in Clendenin.

Route 4 is closed in between Barren Creek Road and Pups Creek Drive at this time. Metro dispatchers say the road will be closed "until further notice."

DOH workers are on scene clearing the road.

