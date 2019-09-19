UPDATE | Road reopened in Cross Lanes after two-vehicle accident

UPDATE 9/19/19 @ 11:30 a.m.

The north bound lanes of New Goff Mountain Road have reopened after an accident Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say there were no injuries in this crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/19/19 @ 11 a.m.

The north bound lanes of New Goff Mountain Road are shut down due to an accident Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened in the area near Golden Corral.

Emergency crews are on scene, but there is no word on injuries.

The north bound lanes will be closed until the wreckage is cleared.

