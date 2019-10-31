Road closed in Logan County after tree falls on vehicle

A road in Logan County is closed after a tree fell on a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Logan County Office of Emergency Management, it happened on Route 10 in West Logan.

Firefighters are on scene and say the road will be closed "for a while until it's cleared up," emergency management officials explained. That was posted around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Also in Logan County, a road in Whitman is blocked by a downed power line.

"Please use caution countywide as storms are still in the area," emergency officials wrote.

There is no word on injuries yet.

