One dead, three sent to the hospital after crash

Emergency crews have confirmed an accident in Boone County, West Virginia Monday as fatal.

Lens Creek Road is currently shut down.

Officials tell our crew at the scene one person has died.

According to West Virginia State Police, three of the four people inside of the SUV that crashed were ejected from the vehicle.

Three people have been taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say they expect the road closure to be in place for sometime.

