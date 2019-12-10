Road conditions expected to deteriorate as temperatures drop Tuesday

Snow and freezing temperatures are in Tuesday's forecast, which can mean delays for your afternoon and evening travel.

Drivers are already seeing heavy rainfall during the morning hours, but as the temperature drops, that will switch over to snow, making roads slick.

The temperature is expected to drop into the 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

State, city and county road crews have been preparing for slick roads.

Brent Webster, the director of Charleston Pubic Works, told WSAZ that his crews are watching the roads closely and while there isn't much they can do for the roads during the rain, his main concern is black ice during the late afternoon and evening hours.

According to the twitter accounts of the Department of Highways in Kentucky and the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews have been preparing for several days.

ODOT said it also has been resolving drainage problems in various locations, so there wouldn't be standing water that could turn into black ice as the temperatures dropped.

Folks wanting to stay up-to-date with the weather on their smartphone can by downloading the WSAZ Weather App.

On the APP, you'll find forecast information you can't get anywhere else -- including video updates straight from the WSAZ team of meteorologists.

For those with an iPhone, go to the App store or the Google Play store if you have an android and type "WSAZWEATHER" in the search bar then tap download.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

