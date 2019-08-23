Road construction causing delays for Wayne County students

For some Wayne County students, the commute to school is taking just a little too long.

Cars and buses travelling southbound on West Virginia State Route 152 backed up due to road construction.

With road crews working on a road slip on state Route 152, just north of downtown Wayne, parents and school buses have been sitting in traffic for 20 to 30 minutes to and from class.

“I was a little bit like, when I first saw, it was going to be the first week of school, it was kind of frustrating because I knew it would create problems,” said Lora Cox, a Wayne Elementary School parent.

Wayne Elementary is the feeling the effects of the traffic most, with parents sitting through construction traffic on top of drivers dropping off students at Wayne High School and Wayne Middle School.

Wayne Elementary Principal Bill Preece is urging parents to make any adjustments necessary.

“Hopefully, people will adjust their travel time (as) they're leaving their homes to adjust to those delays,” Preece said. “Sometimes we have things that we have to deal with and state road and these guys that get out there and work, they're on a certain time schedule and we got to be able to deal with it and make it happen, and hopefully that's what people will do and it won't get in the way too much.”

Students aren't the only people affected, with people showing up late for work, as well.

“My husband works on the other side of the construction, and he gets home later because of it. He has some issues getting through the long lines and the delays from the construction,” Cox said.

The Division of Highways had adjusted the timing of the temporary traffic light, in order to do what they can to lessen the nuisance.

“We're adjusting to the delays and we got to do what we got to do to have a school day,” Preece said.

There is no timetable on the completion of the project on state Route 152.