Road construction crews making progress with less traffic out there

Work continues on road projects in southern Ohio.

"The biggest impact from the Lawrence 52 rockslide project is that they are doing dynamite blasting, in order to loosen the material before they can remove it and that involves daily closures of U.S. 52 in both directions," said Matt McGuire, pubic information officer for Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT is working with local law enforcement in the area to help control traffic and regulate lane closures while the project continues. The COVID-19 health pandemic may have also inadvertently helped with decreased road travel.

"During this time, the work we do is essential, we are still out there taking care of our roads, maintaining transportation for our truckers," McGuire said. "You’ve seen the initiatives with the food trucks at the rest areas."

He says road traffic has been reduced about 47 percent during the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine. That's allowing crews to make steady progress and even keep them safe from potential hazards like vehicles on the roadway.

"Same rules apply, if you’re out on the road and you encounter a construction zone, or a maintenance zone, we want you to slow down, move over, watch for the flashing lights be aware of our cones, barrels, be aware of our personnel," McGuire said.

In Scioto County, crews are working on projects that allow them to keep one person to a machine. They also drive separate vehicles to the work sites, and are wiping down any and all shared equipment.

"We’re an essential operation and are very involved with helping Ohio get through this," McGuire said.

It's all part of an effort to make sure the roads are ready as restrictions are lifted and people start heading back out to the highways.

