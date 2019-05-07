Road construction starting through Coal Run

If you drive through Coal Run in Pike County, be on the lookout for road construction.

Sara George with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 told WYMT, U.S. 23 through Coal Run is probably the busiest stretch of highway east of Lexington.

"We have two projects going on there," said George.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet safety improvement project that runs from Stone Coal to Broad Bottom Road in Pike County is set to begin at Weddington Branch intersection.

This is the intersection connecting Weddington Plaza and Crossroads Plaza.

"We are putting a right-hand turn there in the northbound lane," George pointed out.

There is no dedicated turn lane in this location. Drivers use the outside lane of the three northbound lanes and often use the shoulder of the road when making this turn.

The intersection will be upgraded to new thermoplastic striping and new markings.

Officials say traffic impacts during phases two and three will be minimal.

Once work at this intersection is finished, the contractor will move to the intersection at Childers Road.

The third phase of the project involves replacement or addition of "qwick" curb (paddle-like barriers) and thermoplastic striping from Stone Coal to Mossy Bottom.

The three-phase project is contracted by Mountain Enterprises for $403,000.

This project is in addition to the construction starting on Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Power Drive, near Kentucky Power and Big Lots.

The Power Drive project includes adding lumineers on both northbound and southbound lanes.

"That intersection is very dark at night and we're going to light it up," said George.

There will also be an extension of the northbound left turn lane by 200 feet so more vehicles can safely line up to turn.

All phases of both projects are expected to be finished by September 1.

Arrow Electric Company of Louisville is the contractor for this project.

It will cost around $256,000.

KYTC officials ask drivers to be cautious in this area.

Traffic will be required to slow down behind the moving work zone. No lane or road closures are expected for these phases.

"We're not going to reduce the speed limit any further in the work zone but we are going to have police enforcement of the posted speed limit of 45," said George.

All of these projects are expected to take about four months.

Both projects together cost around $659,000.