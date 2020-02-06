Road crews prepared for busy overnight with snow in forecast

Workers with the West Virginia Department of Transportation have been preparing their equipment Thursday, anticipating a busy overnight.

WVDOT District 2 Manager Scott Eplin says crews will be coming in at midnight and will be on standby to treat roads due to an expected snowfall.

Officials are keeping their eyes on the forecast and will determine whether extra crews need to be called in if it looks like the storm will be getting more intense.

Eplin says they've got an adequate inventory of salt.

Since there hasn't been a significant snowfall this year so far around the Huntington area, Eplin is warning drivers not to get complacent.

"Due to the mild winter thus far, one of our concerns with the upcoming weather event is there's some level of complacency with the traveling public," Eplin said. "They're not really used to the slick and hazardous driving conditions that typically by this time of year we've had many events."

Eplin recommends giving yourself extra time to get where you're going Friday morning and make sure you give highways crews plenty of room to work.

