Road crews preparing for snowfall Tuesday night

With snow expected in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, road crews are preparing now. But they say keeping an eye on the changing weather conditions will be key.

The Kentucky Department of Highways says it is prepared for any amount of snowfall that may occur Tuesday night.

"We have crews on call to respond to any snow and ice situation at any minute," said Allen Blair with the Kentucky Department of Highways. "We are ready to go. We are prepared right now with enough salt, enough trucks and enough plows to cover any type of situation."

Blair says crews begin preparing for the winter season in the summer, checking the plows to make sure they work and making sure they have enough salt.

Crews say they will mainly be monitoring the change in air temperature and road temperature overnight to come up with their game plan on how to respond.

"Lots of different strategies depending on what the weather is going to bring and you never know," Blair said. "So our crews are constantly monitoring and watching."

The salt trucks are equipped with technology that allows the driver to monitor both the air and road temperatures real-time, which allows them to determine the need for treatment of the roads.

Blair says depending on the amount of snowfall, they will treat the roads according to priority with the interstates and parkways being the first.

He also suggests that drivers pay attention to the changing road conditions and adjust speed.

"Don't get over confident and slow down," Blair said. "Any type of precipitation on a roadway, even if it's rain can cause issues. Slow down, take it slow and drive for those conditions."

WSAZ meteorologists are predicting some areas to just get a dusting of snow, while other areas are expected to receive several inches.

Crews in West Virginia and Ohio say they are also making preparations for the approaching storm system.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they will be monitoring the weather conditions and will send crews out as needed.

In West Virginia, transportation officials say they have crews planned to be out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to check the roads and treat as needed.

To stay up-to-date on the forecast, you can download the WSAZ Weather App where meteorologists will be posting updated videos on snowfall totals.