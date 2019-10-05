Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced road improvements coming to Greenup and Boyd counties Saturday.

$937,069 in discretionary funds has been awarded to Greenup County and the cities of Greenup, Raceland, Russell, South Shore, Worthington, and Wurtland for local roadway improvements.

This comes as a result of the Governor's commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects.

“Our Transportation Cabinet has worked closely with local officials to identify priority projects that will significantly enhance safety, access, and economic opportunity for community residents,” said Governor Matt Bevin.

The funds include putting $266,606 towards resurfacing county roads, North Fork Road and East Tygart Road in Greenup.

The road improvements for Greenup County are:

• North Fork Road (County Road 1261) – resurfacing, 2.5 miles

• East Tygart Road (County Road 1031) – resurfacing, 1.1 miles

Greenup:

• East Main Street (City Street 1031) – resurfacing, 0.06 miles

Raceland:

• Shawnee Road (City Street 4021) – resurfacing, 0.122 miles

• Jessica Drive (City Street 4027) – resurfacing, 0.068 miles

• Walker Road (City Street 4024) – resurfacing, 0.326

• Linwood Court (City Street 4028) – resurfacing, 0.107

• Williams Avenue (City Street 4041) – resurfacing 0.149 miles

• Miller Street (City Street 4033) – resurfacing 0.198 miles

Russell:

• Ferry Street (KY 2543), Bellefonte Street (KY 244) – sidewalk improvements, 0.5 miles

South Shore:

• South Shore Road (City Street 6006) – resurfacing, 0.503 miles

• James E. Hannah Avenue (City Street 6031) – resurfacing, 0.19 miles

Worthington:

• Newman Drive (City Street 5068) – resurfacing, 0.4 miles

• 4th Street (City Street 5033) – resurfacing, 0.096 miles

• 3rd Street (City Street 5035) – resurfacing, 0.28 miles

• Ferry Street (City Street 5041) – resurfacing, 0.397 miles

Wurtland:

• Wurts Road (Industrial Drive/City Street 7006) – bridge painting

$838,600 of discretionary funds are going towards Boyd County.

Boyd County:

• Music Branch Road (CR 1202) – resurfacing, 2.13 miles

Ashland:

• Oakview Road (City Street 2405) – resurfacing, drainage repairs, 1.2 miles

• Sixth Street (CS 2349) – resurfacing, 0.7 miles

• Beech Street (CS 2233) – resurfacing, 0.7 miles

Catlettsburg:

• Mitchell Street (CS 1081) – resurfacing, 0.15 miles

• Valley Street (CS 1018) – resurfacing, 0.23 miles

• Spring Street (CS 1031) – resurfacing, 0.08 miles

• 10th Street (CS 1085) – resurfacing, 0.14 miles

Local government agencies are responsible for administering the project, and KYTC will reimburse the county cities for the work. Bevin says the work is to begin very soon.