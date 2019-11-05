UPDATE | Road reopens after driver crashes into ditch in Dunbar

UPDATE 11/5/19 @ 8:06 p.m.

Roxlana Road is back open following a crash where a car overturned in a ditch.

No injuries were reported in the area of the 2100 Block on Tuesday night.

The Dunbar Police Department, Dunbar Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority worked to get the car out of the ditch.

UPDATE 11/5/19 @ 7:06 p.m.

Our crew at the scene says there are no injuries after a crash in Dunbar.

Dispatchers say a driver crashed into a ditch around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roxalana Road is shut down in the 2100 block. There's no word on when the road will reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/5/19

A road in Dunbar is shut down due to an accident.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the one-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roxalana Road is shut down in the 2100 block.

The driver crashed into a ditch, according to dispatchers. There's no word yet on injuries.

