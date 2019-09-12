UPDATE | Road in Elkview reopened after tree takes down power lines

UPDATE 9/12/19 @ 4:40 p.m.

Indian Creek Road has reopened after a tree brought down power lines Thursday afternoon.

The roadway has been cleared of power lines and tree debris.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/12/19 @ 4:20 p.m.

The intersection of Indian Creek Road and Big Chimney road is closed due to a tree that has brought down power lines Thursday afternoon.

An alert from Metro 911 says that the fallen tree has blocked the roadway and brought down multiple power lines.

The road will be closed until the tree and lines have been cleared.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.