Road partially closed after motorcycle accident

A road is partially shut down after a motorcycle crash in Kanawha County.

911 dispatchers say the southbound lane of Sissonville Drive is closed in front of the post office.

Metro 911 received the call just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash according to dispatchers.

We are working to learn the extent of the motorcyclist's injuries.

The Sissonville Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

