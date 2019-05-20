UPDATE | Abandoned church and second building destroyed by fire

UPDATE 5/20/19 @ 11:53 a.m.

A fire destroyed two abandoned buildings in a fire in Kanawha County.

The first 911 call came in just before 11 a.m. Monday. The buildings are on Oliver Street in Amandaville.

Our crew at the scene says flames could be seen from an abandoned church. The roof collapsed. We're told the church was built in 1919.

A building next to the church was also destroyed.

Firefighters do not know the cause yet.

MacCorkle Avenue eastbound is closed at Oliver Street.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/20/19

Part of a busy road is shut down in Kanawha County because of a structure fire.

Metro 911 dispatchers say MacCorkle Avenue eastbound is closed at Oliver Street in Amandaville.

The first 911 call came in just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers received a report that the structure is possibly a vacant house or vacant church. The structure is "fully engulfed" according to dispatchers.

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Tornado Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.

There is no word on injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.