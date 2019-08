Dispatchers say Spring Hill Avenue in South Charleston is shut down after an office building in the bus garage went up in flames.

They say calls started coming in for the fire around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Crews are on the scene working to put out the flames.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene now.

The road is expected to be shut down until around noon.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.