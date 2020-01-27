Road shut down after car rolls over, knocks down power pole

Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is shut down, according to metro dispatchers, after a car rolled over and knocked down a power pole.

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m Monday at the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Dublin Drive.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ no one has been taken to the hospital yet.

Dispatchers say a car rolled over, hit a power pole, knocking it over into the road.

Metro dispatchers say the road will be closed for some time to get the pole and lines off the road.

A handful of customers are without electricity.

