A road is shut down in Nitro, West Virginia after a T-bone crash.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ two vehicles -- a car and a minivan -- collided in the 4100 block of 1st Avenue. It's unclear at this point which vehicle slammed into the other.

Two people have minor injuries.

The Nitro Fire Department, Nitro Police Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.