Fire destroys home in Clendenin

A home was destroyed Monday night by a fire.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Elk River Road in Clendenin.

Metro 911 dispatchers say someone does live in the home.

There is no word yet on how long the road will be shut down or what caused the fire.

Crews at the scene say the home is a total loss. They say no one was injured.

Volunteer firefighters from the Clendenin, Pinch, and Frame fire departments responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.