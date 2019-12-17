UPDATE | Road in Institute reopens after single vehicle accident

UPDATE 12/17/19 @ 6:00p.m.

A road in institute has reopened after a single vehicle rollover accident Tuesday.

New Goff Mountain Road is open at this time.

The extent of injuries in this accident are unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY

A single-vehicle accident has caused a road closure in Institute Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on New Goff Mountain Road in Institute.

There are injuries involved in this accident, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

New Goff Mountain Road at 1st Avenue South is shut down at this time.

