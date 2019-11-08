Road slip puts brakes on school bus route for nearly a year

A school bus has not fully traveled Derrick's Creek Road in Sissonville since January, all because of a big road slip.

Kanawha County Schools Transportation officials say the school buses traveled the road eight times a day before the slip. Now, the buses have to stop at a church which is more than 2 miles away from where some of the kids live.

"I had to rearrange my work schedule to accommodate the school system to pick up my kids to get them home because, they cannot walk two to three miles home everyday," said parent Amanda Harrison.

"I feel sorry for those parents that can't accommodate their children. I mean, what do they do? My job lets me come early and leave early so that I can be here to get my children," Harrison said.

Transportation officials say the Division of Highways has put them at number six on the list of roads to be fixed.

WSAZ reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways but have not heard back yet.

