Road slip near Yeager Airport

Caution tape and barrels have been placed along a portion of Airport Road in Kanawha County to alert drivers of a road slip.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) engineers were notified of the slip Friday afternoon.

Yeager Airport says the slip is near the bottom of Airport Road along the right shoulder.

Both lanes of the road are currently open.

“Yeager Airport and the Kanawha County Commission have worked quickly to make sure everyone is on the same page and working to mitigate this slip,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “This is an important road for so many reasons.”