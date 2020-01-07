Roads are getting slick in some parts of the region

Drivers should be aware of possible slick roads Tuesday morning.

Some areas in West Virginia are under a winter weather advisory.

Highway crews from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio are out this morning treating the roads.

Some roads were pretreated ahead of Tuesday's expected snowfall.

Drivers are urged to use caution and leave yourself a little extra time when heading out on the roadways.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier said for three days now, the American and European weather models have used the AI (artificial intelligence) in their database to generate a swath of snow across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

The far north extent of the snow has been and is still under debate but the most likely scenario overnight thru mid-morning on Tuesday is for a band of 1"-3" snows (inch in valley towns, 2-3" on tall hills) to cross the Levisa, Tug and Russell Forks Valleys of Kentucky and West Virginia before spinning north into the upper half of the Kanawha Valley (Charleston city south) before exiting into the mountains by noon.

The taller hills of the Coalfields (ex: the High Breaks park, Horsepen and Bolt Mts. and the plateau near Stonecrest in Floyd County and Mingo Central in WV) will benefit from a better fall in temperature 3" or 4" can accumulate above 1,200' elevation (remember the valley towns down south are near 700' elevation).

While the upper end of the Kanawha Valley (Marmet, London locks) will likely see 2 even 4 inches on the hilltops, north of Charleston city up I-77 and I-79 prospects for more than a coating of snow are more limited. Likewise in the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton a grassy coating with a bit of slush on bridges seems the most likely scenario.

In Ohio, some snow flurries can skirt the river towns from Scioto to Lawrence, but the Buckeye State appears to be on the outside looking in at this snow.

Whatever falls will melt away by afternoon as sunshine returns and highs head for the 40s.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.