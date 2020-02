Several AEP customers are without electricity due to a down power line.

An emergency dispatcher told WSAZ that the down tree is also closing streets in the Loudendale area.

The tree came down just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The dispatcher said Mount Alpha Road and Beta Lane will be closed until 11 a.m.

The AEP outage map is showing 237 customers without electricity.

