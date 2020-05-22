Roadway closed due to natural gas leak in Ohio

Route 522 has been closed in Wheelersburg, Ohio because of a natural gas leak.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there was a crash at the intersection of Route 522 and Gallia Pike on Vernon Street around midnight on Friday.

While no one was injured in this crash, the accident caused a rupture to a gas main. Because of this, the Columbia Gas crews had to cut off gas service to parts of Wheelersburg and Franklin Furnace in order to safely make the repairs.

Several families in the Garden City area had to be evacuated from their homes, but no injuries from the gas leak have been reported.

