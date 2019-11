Route 39/55 is shut down in Nicholas County after a fatal car accident in Craigsville Wednesday evening.

According to a message from Richwood Fire Department, the accident happened on Route 39/55 at Curtin Mountain.

The Richwood Fire Department alert says Route 35/20 through Nettie is the appropriate detour to enter Summersville.

The Craigsville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.