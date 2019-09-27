Roane County Raiders prepare to play first game without their teammate Alex Miller

The Roane County Raiders spent this past week preparing for one of the toughest challenges they have had to face.

The Roane County Raiders took the field Friday night for the first time without their teammate, Alex Miller, who passed away two weeks ago.

Miller, 17, collapsed at a football game two weeks ago while playing rival Clay County. He later passed away.

Miller, was a senior wide-receiver for the Raiders. He wore the number 80 for the team.

Last week was an off-week for the team. Their coach, Paul Burdette, says they used that time to lean on each other for support and prepare to return to practice on Monday.

"We were very fortunate that last week was an open week. Even if we had a game, I don't think there was anyway we could've even tried to play it. We did heal," Burdette said. "We did heal some last week, and I think it was a big deal for us being together last week as much as we were."

Burdette says as tough as the loss of Miller has been, he says it has fueled the team to take things to the next level.

"Practice has been very special this week, very enthusiastic and I think they try to bring more fun to practice and they do a good job," Burdette said. "They've always done a good job at practice, but especially this week. So we didn't have to try to drag anything out of them, we didn't have to try to refocus or anything. They are a very mature group and very proud of the way they have handled themselves the past couple of weeks."

He says his message to the team this week has been to carry Alex with them on each play.

"We've got to keep living our lives and doing the things that we do, but as you move forward and go ahead, take Alex with you and honor him in any way that you can. Alex was a good athlete, a good student, a good Christian and I told them, 'whatever facet of your life you are doing, put everything into it and honor Alex in the best way that you can.' "

Burdette says Miller's presence is still felt each time the team steps foot in the locker room, and he has no doubt his presence will be felt each time the team takes the field from now on.

Before the game started Friday night, an 80-second moment of silence was held in Miller's honor. The team also carried his jersey out with them on the field before the game started, something they plan to do the rest of the season.

As fans started to pack the stands, maroon could be seen on both the home side and the visiting side.

Burdette says the outpouring of support from the community, state and even other states has helped the team to heal and is helping to keep Miller's memory alive.

"I think that the amount of outpouring and support we received last week was just humbling," Burdette said. "As a coach, it was just unbelievable and all of our guys are on social media so they see all of it, too. We have received jerseys from other schools, cards, letters. It's just been phenomenal. And especially for young kids and also as a coaching staff, it's really good to see the good in people and to see everybody rally behind you and support you and knowing what you are going through and being there for you."