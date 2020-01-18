Roane County firefighter celebrated by fire community

Friends say Mark Horwich was the kind of guy who would be there for you at three in the morning, so when the time came to remember the late Roane County fireman, firefighters from all over West Virginia were there for him and his family.

Fire departments as far away as Star City in Monongalia County and McMechen in Marshall County as well as others like Barboursville and White Sulphur Springs came to celebrate the life of Horwich, who passed away responding to a fire in the Newton area of Roane County last week.

Horwich served on both Clover-Roane and Spencer-Roane Fire Departments many of those responders were there to support the family.

He also started his own small business known as Fire Station Software, which sent record-keeping software to fire stations all over the world.

St. Albans fireman Chris Collins, who was close friends with Horwich, reflects on his last conversation with him.

“We talked about things at the time seemed insignificant and you replay conversations like that,” Collins said. “After something like this happens, it's so unexpected. You wish you would've said more or talked a little bit longer.”

Because of his small business, Horwich’s loss is felt nationwide. Clover-Roane firefighters say that his wife has seen several calls of condolences from people all over the country and the world.