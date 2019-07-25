Roane County man missing for nearly 3 weeks

A man from Roane County has been missing for nearly three weeks, and police need your help finding him.

Police in Kenova, West Virginia, say Johnathan Matthew Stoops, 26, was last seen in an area near Exit 1 of Interstate 64.

Johnathan Matthew Stoops, 26, who is from Roane County, was reported missing by family members. They say it’s unlike him to not be in touch regularly.

Kenova Police said on Thursday that Stoops was last seen July 7 at a Taco Bell. Officers say someone gave him a ride to an area near Exit 1 of Interstate 64 so he could get another ride the rest of the way home.

Stoops is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Stoops’ whereabouts is asked to call Kenova Police at 304-453-5555.

