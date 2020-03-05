Roane County proposes change in bus schedule

Having some extra time to sleep in the morning is something most people would like, especially high school students.

Roane County school leaders are proposing a new bus schedule, leaving some parents uneasy about the idea.

"(Now) we start picking up kids at 5:45 a.m., and that’s earlier than any of our neighbor (counties), and that’s a pretty early time to be picking up a kid on the side of the road," said Dr. Richard Duncan, superintendent of Roane County schools.

Duncan says they are proposing changes to the Roane County transportation schedule, hoping to give more kids time to sleep.

"We’ve been intensely studying our transportation probably for the past three months," Duncan told WSAZ. "But before that, we have talked for years about finding ways to improve or change the way we do our transportation."

He says the new schedule would allow the earliest pickup time, which is currently 5:45 a.m., to be changed to 6:20 a.m.

On Thursday the board held a fourth and final forum about the topic to hear feedback from community members, parents, staff and students.

"The public has kind of fed back in different ways on some of the different ideas and we kind of centered it around this one where we could move the earliest pick up times up," Duncan said.

But some parents at the meeting were not on board with the idea of giving their kids extra time to snooze.

"We have older children and they need to be prepared," said parent Christy McKown. "They don't need to be babied."

"When they turn eighteen, graduate, and decide to go get a job, their employer is not going to say 'hey honey, you need thirty minutes extra sleep, we're going to give it to you,' it's not going to happen" said Kacie Holcomb, another parent at Roane County schools.

The new schedule would push back a lot of times and have the most impact on Geary Elementary Middle School students. It would initially make their day longer, according to Duncan, which is leaving parents like Holcomb and McKown not in favor of the idea.

"My main concern is my four-year-old, he's starting preschool next year and an eight-and-half-hour day at school is just too much," Holcomb said. "Not counting the bus ride."

Duncan says a survey will be launched Friday to get final feedback comments on the proposed idea.

If the change is implemented, it will begin next school year at the earliest.

Duncan will present a proposal to the board at the next board meeting Thursday, March 12, and it will be up to them whether to implement the change.