Roane General Hospital expansion looks to change rural health care

A new addition to Roane General Hospital will include 40,000 new square feet, in hopes of changing the way patients are treated.

The $22 million project looks to shift the hospital's focus from inpatient treatment to outpatient treatment to give increased care options for patients in Roane, Clay, Calhoun, and Wirt counties.

The hope is to bring in more specialists to the facility so people don't have to drive to Charleston or Parkersburg for appointments.

"Fifty years ago, when it was built, it was built as an inpatient setting and very few things were done on an outpatient basis," CEO Doug Bentz said. "Ninety-eight percent of the visits to the hospital and over 90 percent of the revenue that is generated are now done in an outpatient setting."

The project will more than double the existing emergency room and urgent care space to centralize patient care.

"Really a wellness hub, we are trying to promote wellness more than just treat illness," cardiologist Dr. Scott Duffy said. "In medicine, we've gotten really good at treating illness over the years, but we are not nearly as good at promoting wellness. This is about the well-being of the patient and the community in general."

"We are really trying to improve the population health and not just the people who walk through the front door," Duffy said.

As other rural hospitals across the region are closing or reducing care options, Roane General is growing while shifting its focus to better meet the needs of its patients.

"People are watching their weight, watching their health, trying to get out and do more," hospital board member Martha Cooper said. "This is going to offer more for them, to be able to do things and not have to travel."

The new facility will also include a new health agreement that patients can sign with their doctors. By taking steps to better their health, patients can get free fitness training, discounted healthy food and even possibly lower their medical bills, Bentz said.

"A lot of these things are treatable with exercise if not whole, at least partly," Duffy said. "Weight loss helps diabetes, it helps hypertension, even if you don't lose weight, it helps to lower your blood pressure."

The first phase of the project, the 40,000-square-foot expansion, is expected to be completed in December 2020. The second phase, renovating the existing 20,000-square-foot hospital, is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.