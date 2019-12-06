Suspect arrested in gas station robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) A suspect has been arrested in a Friday armed robbery at a gas station in Huntington.
It happened about 12:30 p.m. at the Speedway on the 800th block of 8th Street on Friday.
Cabell County dispatchers told WSAZ a person went inside, took a case of beer, and showed cashiers a knife.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says that officers responded immediately and took a suspect into custody. The suspect is being charged with armed robbery. A name has not been released.
