Suspect arrested in gas station robbery

A suspect has been arrested in a Friday armed robbery at a gas station in Huntington.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. at the Speedway on the 800th block of 8th Street on Friday.

Cabell County dispatchers told WSAZ a person went inside, took a case of beer, and showed cashiers a knife.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says that officers responded immediately and took a suspect into custody. The suspect is being charged with armed robbery. A name has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.